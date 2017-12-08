Brokers' take

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Roxy-Pacific Holdings | Buy (Upgrade)
Dec 7 close: S$0.53
Target price: S$0.60
OCBC Investment Research, Dec 7
Roxy-Pacific announced that it will acquire for A$33 million (S$34 million) a six-storey commercial and retail building in Melbourne's
