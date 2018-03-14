You are here
Brokers' take
Wed, Mar 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM
GSS Energy | Buy
Target price: S$0.25
March 13 close: S$0.174
RHB Research, March 13
GSS Energy (GSS) has adopted a dividend policy of at least 20 per cent of profit after tax and minority interests (PATMI) for FY2018F-2019F. We believe that
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg
- OPERATING HOURS (+8 GMT) MON-FRI: 8:30AM-5:30PM
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Companies & Markets
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Breaking News
Editor's Choice
Most Read
Must Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838SUBSCRIBE NOW
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait