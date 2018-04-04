You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS downgrades PACC Offshore to 'hold'; lowers 12-month target price to S$0.32

Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 10:08 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

ANALYSTS at DBS Group Research have downgraded their call on offshore marine services provider PACC Offshore Services Holdings to "hold" and decreased their 12-month target price on the stock by 9 per cent to S$0.32 from S$0.48.

This comes as PACC's second-largest shareholder Malaysian Bulk Carriers Berhad (MBC) has targeted to dispose its 21 per cent stake in PACC through a share offering to its existing shareholders by H2 2018.

MBC's rationale for the sale of the stake is to ease its cashflow burden over the next 12 to 30 months. Proceeds from the sale will be used for working capital, repayment of borrowings and newbuild capital expenditures.

Listed on Bursa Malaysia, MBC is the largest drybulk shipowner in Malaysia and is affiliated to the Kuok Group, PACC's largest shareholder. Moreover, the group's subsidiaries, Kuok (Singapore) and Kuok Brothers Sdn Bhd, hold a 35 per cent and 14 per cent stake in MBC, respectively.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The indicative price offer for the deal is based on a discount of between 15 and 30 per cent of the prevailing price of PACC's shares.

The analysts said: "We believe the announcement is net negative for PACC's share price, as the proposed sale price range represents a substantial discount to the current trading price. Hence there could be downward pressure on PACC's share price in the near term."

They added: "MBC's chosen route of raising funds through the disposal of the PACC stake to its own shareholders rather than a rights issue or bulk sale to institutional investors is also unconventional, and could either signal lack of confidence in recovery of the drybulk market from existing investors or weak institutional demand for PACC's shares."

If the Kuok Group accepts its entire entitlement of the offer, it would increase its shareholding in PACC by 10.3 per cent and if other minority shareholders in MBC also exercise their rights to the offer in entirety, PACC's free float would be boosted from the current 18.5 per cent to around 29.4 per cent, which is positive, DBS said.

However, DBS cited a possible privatisation attempt by the Kuok Group if PACC shares continue to decline in value as a wildcard upside catalyst and a risk to its downgrade call.

PACC shares were trading at S$0.35 as at 9.35am.

Editor's Choice

LZW_7428_edited.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporate governance progress flatlines for Singapore companies

BT_20180404_JQGRAB4_3378678.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Grab makes play for startups to expand foothold in S-E Asia

BT_20180404_MRVEREDUS4__3378717.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek-backed Accuron divests Singapore's Veredus Labs to Japan's Sekisui Chemical

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
4 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
5 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

micron tech.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore

An artist's rendering of the new S$100 million hub located at International Business Park.gif
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Germany's TÜV SÜD breaks ground on S$100m hub at International Business Park

Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Share buybacks on SGX rise to 30-month high in March

Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

4 long weekends in 2019 from public holidays, the same as this year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening