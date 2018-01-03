You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS initiates coverage on HRnet, issues 'buy' on labour market recovery

Wed, Jan 03, 2018 - 9:48 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

ANALYSTS from DBS Group Research have initiated coverage on HRnetGroup with a "buy" call and target price of S$0.96, representing a 21 per cent upside on its 2 Jan share close of S$0.79, saying the recruitment firm is poised to ride the wave of labour market recovery.

"Going by the uptick in growth in Singapore's services sector, we believe the labour market has bottomed; and, a recovery should bode well for HRnet being the largest player in Singapore," the brokers said in a research note on Wednesday.

The brokers noted that HRnet's co-ownership model could aid in the overall productivity for the group, align employee interests, and drive better operating performance.

However, DBS cautioned that the downturn in economic and business cycles, increased competition, departure of key personnel and relatively low liquidity of stock, which was possibly due to its short listing history, were key risks to HRnet's price upside.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Established in Singapore in 1992 and listed on the SGX since June 2017, HRnet has a presence in 10 Asian cities and is among the largest recruitment firms in the Asia Pacific region.

HRnet shares were trading up S$0.015 or 1.9 per cent at S$0.805 as of 9.34 am on Wednesday.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Companies & Markets

Midas unit clinches 2.68b yuan of contracts to supply metro train cars

Reits, business trusts to continue to drive IPOs on SGX: PwC report

Ex-banker found liable for S$6.5m guarantee claimed by former client

Broker's take: OCBC upgrades SembMarine to 'hold'

Stocks to watch: Cosco Shipping International (S), Cogent, HC Surgical, Weiye

Cordlife to acquire Hong Kong private cord blood bank HealthBaby

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-RafflesPlaceB09.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity gains seen in economy's uptick, but momentum uncertain

yaohui-pixgeneric-8022.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore CEOs' outlook on economy goes up: survey

BT_20180103_KRURAOAXF_3245444.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

CCR leads charge in condo price surge in Q4

Most Read

1 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
2 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
3 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
4 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
5 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2018-01-02t070711z_45497372_rc1775da3160_rtrmadp_3_northkorea-missiles-kimjongun-image.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

North Korea says will open inter-Korean hotline

city towers.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price

Jan 3, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Cosco Shipping International (S), Cogent, HC Surgical, Weiye

Jan 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC upgrades SembMarine to 'hold'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening