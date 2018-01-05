You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades CDL to 'buy' on property market upswing

Fri, Jan 05, 2018 - 11:18 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

ANALYSTS from Jefferies have upgraded City Developments Limited (CDL) to a "buy" rating, raising its price target to S$14.8, on the back of an upswing in the property market and the growth of CDL's land bank.

Since Jefferies last upgraded its price target for CDL in June 2017, the property developer has deployed S$1.27 billion in capital to purchase two residential sites - Amber Park and a site in Tampines. "We estimate about S$200 million of profit from these two projects", the analysts added.

They also said that CDL should stand to benefit from the positive sentiment in the property market when its New Futura and South Beach Residences projects are launched.

However, they maintained a cautious view on CDL's hotel division and its UK operations, with the latter facing Brexit-related risks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On CDL's revised offer for the privatisation of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (MLC), the analysts noted: "Irrespective of whether the deal goes through or not, our concerns relating to increased room supply, lower corporate demand in Singapore and changing dynamics presented by home sharing, growth of online travel agents and industry consolidation in key gateway cities remain."

Noting that CDL shareholders would have to bear the burden of capital expenditures related to room upgrades unless minority shareholders' stakes in MLC are purchased at a discounted value, the analysts said in a research note that they were unsure if the deal would benefit CDL shareholders.

Jefferies highlighted growing unemployment, sharp rise in interest rates, weak take-up during launches, and dialling up of macro-prudential measures as other key risks to their "buy" rating.

CDL shares were up S$0.07 or 0.5 per cent to S$12.93 as at 10.52am.
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_050118_1.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments

BP_SG_050118_2.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Call to stagger GST hike; or lower registration threshold for companies: Deloitte

BT_20180105_LMXSERGE5_3249514.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serge Pun goes where others fear to tread

Most Read

1 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
2 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
3 Bitcoin loses some dazzle as second-tier crypto coins catch up
4 Venture Corp to join STI from Jan 5, replacing GLP
5 Ex-banker found liable for S$6.5m guarantee claimed by former client
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz_vanke_050117 (1).jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

China Vanke, Vanke's unit SCPG, Triwater unveiled as buyers of CapitaLand's malls

Jan 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, SembMarine, Sunpower Group

BP_CBD_050118_7.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Technology

S'pore needs to do more to remain as startups' top gateway to SE Asia

BP_Apple_050118_50.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Technology

Apple to issue fix for iPhones, Macs at risk from 'Spectre' chip flaw

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening