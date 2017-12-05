You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng keeps 'buy' on Best World with S$1.88 target price

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 11:36 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

POTENTIAL growth in China, increasing followers on its social media channels and expansion into new markets have broker Maybank Kim Eng keeping its "buy" recommendation on beauty products distributor Best World International with a S$1.88 target price.

Best World's shares were trading at S$1.24 apiece on the local bourse as at 10.26am on Dec 5, down by S$0.01 or 0.8 per cent.

The stock has so far seen a 52-week high of S$1.60 and a low of S$0.60, and the company has a current market capitalisation of some S$698.5 million, according to a research note from Maybank Kim Eng.

Best World's aim to have a 5 per cent market share in China's skincare market means the company will require sales growth of around 80 per cent for the 2018-2020 financial years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

To achieve that, the company has begun application for a direct selling licence outside of Hangzhou city, encompassing at least seven provinces by the end of 2018, with cities in Hunan province expected to be approved first.

Best World, which relies on direct selling, also said that the number of followers on its WeChat and Facebook accounts has tripled to more than 24,000 since February 2017.

The company also announced the launch of a mobile app in Taiwan to help make ordering goods easier, with the app launching in more markets in future, the company said.

The company has also halted promotions in Taiwan - its second-largest market - to prevent discounted sales by distributors. Maybank Kim Eng predicts a gradual recovery from 2018 due to the low base, and after weeding out discounted goods.

Best World also said that it is exploring growing its Indonesian sales, with an eye on future expansion into new markets such as Japan and India.
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

photo6138758385391216647_0.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Good governance and leadership 'critical ingredient' for Singapore to navigate future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises, keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Court gives nod to withdraw bankruptcy applications against Jason Holdings' directors

Dec 5, 2017
Consumer

Defective product recalls an increasing financial risk for companies: Allianz

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening