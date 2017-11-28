You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Phillip maintains 'reject' call on Cogent privatisation bid after Q3 results

Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 3:37 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

PHILLIP Capital is maintaining its advice that investors "reject" Cosco Shipping International's privatisation bid for logistics service provider Cogent Holdings after Cogent announced on Monday its earnings for the third quarter.

Cosco first announced its intention to privatise Cogent on Nov 3 at S$1.02 a share - 10 per cent lower than Phillip's valuation of S$1.12 - before issuing a formal offer on Nov 24.

Phillip analyst Richard Leow said: "Our recommendation remains unchanged - minority shareholders should take partial profit to avoid tying up capital while the offer remains open and to reject the offer."

The remaining capital invested in Cogent will resemble a call option, the broker said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

If the delisting is successful, minority shareholders will receive S$1.02 per share owned, but will still remain shareholders of Cogent - a listed-subsidiary of Cosco, if the delisting fails, the broker added.

Cogent's minority shareholders will have until 5.30pm on Jan 5 to accept the offer.

Cogent shares were trading flat at S$1.010 as at 3.06pm on Tuesday, while Cosco shares were S$0.015 or 2.8 per cent down at S$0.52.

Editor's Choice

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

greateastern.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern in need of fightback plan

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

Most Read

1 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
2 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

temasek.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek said to prepare US$1b Zuellig Pharma stake sale

collage28.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

IE Singapore CEO Lee Ark Boon to step down on Dec 31

Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist

Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Giant block trade made in coal miner Geo Energy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening