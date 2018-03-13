You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: UOB Kay Hian maintains 'buy' on Raffles Medical

Tue, Mar 13, 2018 - 10:15 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

UOB Kay Hian has maintained a "buy" call on Raffles Medical Group, citing limited near-term impact on the private healthcare provider over regulatory changes in healthcare insurance policies.

It was announced last week in Parliament that new insurance policies with riders or existing policyholders buying a new rider will need to fork out at least 5 per cent of the hospital bill. This is aimed at addressing over-consumption and overcharging, which has led to rising insurance premiums for all policyholders.

In a report dated March 13, UOB Kay Hian analyst Andrew Chow wrote: "The segment that would be impacted by this change would be patients that rely on insurance coverage, which would exclude most of RMG's (Raffles Medical Group) foreign in-patients."

He estimates that 12-18 per cent of Raffles Medical's FY17 pre-tax profits could be exposed to the insured market. He also noted that the group's business model helps it to avoid over-consumption, due to its focus on a good outcome for patients rather than profitability. All in-patient treatment and operations are also subject to a peer review by a panel of medical doctors, which helps avoid unnecessary procedures or treatment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He has set a target price of S$1.32 for the stock.

However, in the short-term, Raffles Medical's net profits could "decline gradually" as it expands its footprint and are expected to trough in 2019 when it opens its new hospital in Shanghai.

"Thereafter, we expect a gradual recovery and the utilisation of its new hospitals in Chongqing and Shanghai to rise after their opening in Q4 2018 and 2H 2019 respectively," wrote Mr Chow.

"Although RMG's earnings outlook for the next two years is expected to be lacklustre, its long-term growth potential will be significantly enhanced in the next decade due to a near quadrupling of capacity."

Editor's Choice

BT_20180313_LKSOREAL13_3347454.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform

BT_20180313_ABCAPITOL13_3347312.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Perennial to acquire Capitol project after S$528m buy-out

2018-02-26T062720Z_2039803978_RC1F736951E0_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GROUP-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble skips coupon payment for bonds due 2022

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform
4 Hot stock: Boustead Singapore says substantial shareholder keen to exit
5 Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS, CAD widen joint investigations to all capital markets, financial advisory offences

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

condo.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property

2018-02-19T014817Z_738022208_RC171F730E30_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group options narrow as saga heads for March 20 crunch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening