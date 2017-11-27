You are here
Bubbles, bonds, banks and Bitcoin
Inflation is the main concern. But Schroders fund manager says as long as there's an upside surprise in prices based on strong growth, then it's not necessarily a bad thing
Singapore
WITH growth picking up across the world, some Schroders fund managers are getting concerned over the risk of inflation bursting what they call a bubble in the bond market.
But as professional fund managers, they are pragmatic about elevated valuations, noting it does not
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg