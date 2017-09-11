Buybacks rise, Oei Hong Leong increases Raffles Education stake

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
THE four trading sessions spanning Sept 4-7 saw the Straits Times Index (STI) decline 1.5 per cent. This brought its dividend-inclusive return for 2017 (through to Sept 7) to 15.3 per cent, compared to an average 9.9 per cent return for the benchmarks of Japan, Hong Kong and Australia.
