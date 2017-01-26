You are here
Cambridge trust optimistic about new sponsor
Acting CEO hopes to leverage e-Shang Redwood's experience in logistics; trust's DPU fell 12.9% for FY16
Singapore
WARBURG Pincus unit e-Shang Redwood will be a good sponsor for Cambridge Industrial Trust (CIT), given its vast experience and contacts in the logistics and e-commerce sector, acting CEO of the trust manager Shane Hagan told reporters in an earnings call on Wednesday.
