You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cambridge trust optimistic about new sponsor

Acting CEO hopes to leverage e-Shang Redwood's experience in logistics; trust's DPU fell 12.9% for FY16
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 05:50
by
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

Singapore

WARBURG Pincus unit e-Shang Redwood will be a good sponsor for Cambridge Industrial Trust (CIT), given its vast experience and contacts in the logistics and e-commerce sector, acting CEO of the trust manager Shane Hagan told reporters in an earnings call on Wednesday.

In

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
5 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening