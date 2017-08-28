CapitaLand announces management changes

PROPERTY developer CapitaLand has announced a number of changes to its management and that of its subsidiaries which will take effect from Jan 1, 2018.

Jason Leow Juan Thong will move from chief executive and executive director of CapitaLand Mall Asia to become group chief operating officer of CapitaLand.

Replacing Mr Leow at CapitaLand Mall Asia will be CapitaLand Mall Asia deputy chief executive Wilson Tan Wee Yan.

Current chief executive of The Ascott, Lee Chee Koon, will become group chief investment officer in the new year.

Replacing him at The Ascott will be Kevin Goh Soon Keat, The Ascott's current chief operating officer.

Current CapitaLand group chief corporate officer Tan Seng Chai will be named group chief people officer at the change-over.

CapitaLand chief corporate development officer Ng Kok Siong will take on the title of group chief digital officer.

On Nov 1, Lynette Leong Chin Yee will become chief executive of CapitaLand Commercial to focus on growing a global office operating platform for the group.

Ms Leong will hand over her current role as chief executive of CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management to her current deputy, Kevin Chee Tien Jin.