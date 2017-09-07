CapitaLand boosts presence in Indonesia

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
CAPITALAND remains bullish about Indonesia's growth prospects and is further building up its presence there with a S$74.3 million investment through its wholly-owned serviced residence business unit.
The group is acquiring on a turnkey basis a 192-unit serviced residence
