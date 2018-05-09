You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CapitaLand co-develops kindergarten with local community in Vietnam

Wed, May 09, 2018 - 11:09 AM
leemx@sph.com..sg@LeeMeixianBT

CAPITALAND on Wednesday said it is engaging the local community through participatory design to co-develop a kindergarten, CapitaLand Le Xa Hope Kindergarten, in Vietnam.

CapitaLand Le Xa Hope Kindergarten is the 28th school in the network of CapitaLand Hope Schools in China and Vietnam, and the third in Vietnam. It is supported by CapitaLand’s philanthropic arm, CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF), which contributed over S$215,000 to the construction and enhancement of the school with international non-government organisation, World Vision, and the Tien Lu District1 government.

With CHF’s support, the two-storey kindergarten now has 10 classrooms, a teachers’ room, a meeting room and toilets, and the children will also get to enjoy a new playscape, courtyard, sensory wall and murals. Since phase one of the school was completed in late 2017, student enrolment rate at the kindergarten has increased 10 per cent to 73 per cent.

With the aim to create a more inclusive school environment, CapitaLand’s product and development specialists joined faculty, researchers and students from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) and Vietnam’s National University of Civil Engineering (NUCE), to research the educational needs of Le Xa commune, the local climate and culture, for the school’s second phase of development.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

These research findings were applied in the participatory design workshop organised by CapitaLand with SUTD and NUCE in January 2018. At the workshop, new ideas were generated together with the local community, students’ parents and teachers. After multiple iterations, the design prototypes were finally co-created. CapitaLand also brought together about 80 staff volunteers from markets such as China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam in early May to volunteer at the kindergarten.

Vietnam is CapitaLand’s third-largest market for CapitaLand in South-east Asia after Singapore and Malaysia, with S$1 billion worth of gross assets under management in Vietnam as at end-March 2018. CapitaLand has 12 residential developments, one integrated development and 21 Ascott serviced residences with around 4,700 units, across seven cities in Vietnam.

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

BT_20180509_YOELIAS9_3428775.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Elias Green condo targeting en bloc

BT_20180509_KYOCBC9_3428745.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
3 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property

P5084133.JPG
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

MALAYSIA-VOTE-110759.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia Elections: Latest polls show tight contest

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening