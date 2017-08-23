CapitaLand debuts US$300m private-equity fund in Vietnam

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
CAPITALAND has set up its first private-equity fund in Vietnam that closed at US$300 million to boost its expansion into Grade A commercial real estate in that country.
The CapitaLand Vietnam Commercial Fund I (CVCFI) will have a life span of eight years, with CapitaLand
