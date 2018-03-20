CapitaLand inks deal to manage Phnom Penh mall in Oxley's development The Peak

CapitaLand will oversee asset planning, pre-opening and retail management for the five-storey mall. Currently under construction, The Peak is expected to commence operations in 2020.

DEVELOPER CapitaLand, through its wholly owned shopping mall business CapitaLand Retail, has signed an agreement to manage a mall in Cambodia's capital, Phnom Penh. The mall is the retail component of The Peak, an upcoming high-end integrated development majority owned by Singapore-based developer Oxley and Cambodian company Worldbridge Land.

The Peak, located the Chamkarmon district in central Phnom Penh, is a 55-storey freehold integrated development which houses an office tower, the country's first Shangri-La Hotel, two luxury residential towers with 1,014 apartment units and the mall, which will open in 2020.

CapitaLand will oversee asset planning, pre-opening and retail management for the five-storey mall, which has a gross floor area, excluding car park, of about 420,000 square feet, and net lettable area of about 260,000 sq ft, CapitaLand said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday.

Said Wilson Tan, CapitaLand Retail chief executive officer (CEO): "Given The Peak's strategic location in central Phnom Penh and high-grade building specifications, it is well-positioned to meet the requirements of quality retailers seeking to serve the growing aspirations of the city's community."

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Ching Chiat Kwong, Oxley Holdings executive chairman and CEO said: "With CapitaLand as our retail manager, we are confident of optimising returns for The Peak by focusing on our core business of developing and marketing the project. Given Oxley's diversified global portfolio in countries including Singapore, the United Kingdom, Ireland, China, Indonesia and Myanmar, we look forward to the possibility of deeper collaboration with CapitaLand in the future."

CapitaLand shares closed S$0.01 or 0.3 per cent up at S$3.67 on Monday, while Oxley shares closed S$0.015 or 2.8 per cent down at S$0.515.