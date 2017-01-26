You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Retail China Trust to pay S$0.0237/unit as Q4 property income dips

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 08:33
by
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

5209672 - 29_11_2006 -.jpg
Capitaland Retail China Trust's net property income slipped 1.5 per cent to S$34.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.
PHOTO: CAPITALAND RETAIL CHINA TRUST

CAPITALAND Retail China Trust's net property income slipped 1.5 per cent to S$34.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The China-focused mall owner will pay 2.37 Singapore cents per unit for the quarter.

For the full year ended December, the real estate investment trust's net property income slipped one per cent to S$139.7 million. Full-year income available for distribution declined by 2.8 per cent to S$86.7 million.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
5 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening