CapitaLand Retail China Trust to pay S$0.0237/unit as Q4 property income dips

CAPITALAND Retail China Trust's net property income slipped 1.5 per cent to S$34.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The China-focused mall owner will pay 2.37 Singapore cents per unit for the quarter.

For the full year ended December, the real estate investment trust's net property income slipped one per cent to S$139.7 million. Full-year income available for distribution declined by 2.8 per cent to S$86.7 million.