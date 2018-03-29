CapitaLand's chief digital officer resigns

PROPERTY firm CapitaLand Ltd on Thursday said its chief digital officer, Ng Kok Siong, has resigned. He will serve notice until end of April.

Group chief operating officer Jason Leow will oversee the responsibilities of the chief digital officer after Mr Ng steps down.

Mr Ng has been been with CapitaLand since 2005, and held various senior appointments in the group. He will be pursuing "other personal and professional interests", the property group said.