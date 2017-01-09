You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Carmakers, suppliers team up to share costs of self-driving vehicles

Mobileye, Nvidia, Delphi Automotive are among the more popular technology partners in race, with multiple alliances around the globe
Monday, January 9, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170109_AUTOS9A_2681279.jpg
Chipmaker Nvidia is ramping up its partnerships in self-driving technology and systems.
PHOTO: AFP

BT_20170109_AUTOS9A_2681279.jpg
Since the break with Tesla, Mobileye has secured two critical partnerships to develop self-driving systems.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Las Vegas

AUTOMOTIVE suppliers and carmakers are expanding alliances to develop self-driving technology that can serve multiple carmakers, as the race to put such vehicles on the road separates companies that can go it alone from those that need help sharing the financial and technical

Most Read

1 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening