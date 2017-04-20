You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CCT's DPU up as CapitaGreen boosts Q1 performance

Trust has obtained URA's preliminary nod for Golden Shoe redevelopment
Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 05:50
by
soonwl@sph.com.sg@SoonWeilunBT

BT_20170420_WLCCT20_2847518.jpg
Thanks to full ownership of CapitaGreen, CapitaLand Commerical Trust achieved better Q1 results, with distributable income up 9.9%.
PHOTO: CAPITALAND

Singapore

ATTAINING full ownership of CapitaGreen, an office tower along Singapore's Market Street, late last year drove CapitaLand Commercial Trust's (CCT) first-quarter results higher.

CCT, which posted its results on Wednesday, also said it has obtained the provisional

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
3 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
4 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
5 Developers' private home sales soar
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening