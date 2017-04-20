You are here
CCT's DPU up as CapitaGreen boosts Q1 performance
Trust has obtained URA's preliminary nod for Golden Shoe redevelopment
Singapore
ATTAINING full ownership of CapitaGreen, an office tower along Singapore's Market Street, late last year drove CapitaLand Commercial Trust's (CCT) first-quarter results higher.
CCT, which posted its results on Wednesday, also said it has obtained the provisional
