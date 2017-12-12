CDL offers compromise but decision lies with M&C Hotels shareholders

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
AFTER minority shareholders of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) pushed back against an earlier attempt by sister company City Developments (CDL) to take the London-listed hotelier private, CDL bumped up its offer last Friday.
M&C's minorities now get to decide whether the
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo