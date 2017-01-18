You are here

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

CDL, StarHub, Singtel among world's 100 most sustainable companies

CDL tops list at 30, Singtel is new entrant
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 05:50
by
soonwl@sph.com.sg@SoonWeilunBT

Three Singapore companies have been ranked among the world's 100 most sustainable corporations this year, with real estate company City Developments Ltd (CDL) emerging as the top local company.
Singapore

Their rankings on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World in

