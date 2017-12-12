Centurion prices Hong Kong IPO shares at HK$3.18; offer 4.1 times subscribed

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
DORMITORY developer Centurion Corp has priced its secondary-listing offer in Hong Kong at HK$3.18 per share, near the mid-point of price talk of between HK$3 and HK$3.30.
The 36-million-share offering was 4.1 times subscribed, based on applications for 112.5 million
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo