You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CEO of Keppel Reit's manager to step down and join Keppel Corp

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 18:51
by
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

21_33177473 - 13_11_2014 - bschij16.jpg
KEPPEL Reit announced that Ng Hsueh Ling will relinquish her role as chief executive officer and executive director of its manager, Keppel Reit Management Ltd, effective Feb 1.
PHOTO: KEPPEL REIT MANAGEMENT

KEPPEL Reit announced that Ng Hsueh Ling will relinquish her role as chief executive officer and executive director of its manager, Keppel Reit Management Ltd, effective Feb 1.

Jesline Goh will be appointed as the CEO-designate of the manager with effect from Jan 10 and will succeed Ms Ng as CEO in February, subject to regulatory approval, said Keppel Reit in a statement.

Ms Ng will assume a new role as director of new business at Keppel Corp also effective from Feb 1 as part of the group's "regular rotation and succession planning for key executives", it added.

Ms Goh, 43, has over 18 years of experience in investment and corporate finance of which, over 12 years were in real estate investment management, asset management, creation of real estate funds, financing and strategic capital management.

Prior to joining Keppel Reit Management, she was the deputy CEO (Singapore) of Perennial Real Estate Holdings Limited.

Ms Goh was previously with the CapitaLand Group, and her last appointment was deputy CEO of CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited and concurrently deputy country head (Singapore) of CapitaLand Mall Asia Limited.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening