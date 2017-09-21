You are here

Certis CISCO's unit to provide cyber security for Google Cloud Platform

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 11:18 AM
SINGAPORE-BASED managed security services provider Quann has become a Google Cloud Platform Services Partner.

In a release on Thursday, it said it would offer cyber security services - from security architecture assessments, data penetration to testing and incident response management - which are critical for securing IT infrastructure on the cloud.

Quann and Google would also collaborate on cyber security threat analytics powered by Google's analytics engine and technologies.

As the Asia-Pacific region moves towards digitalisation, cloud platforms are becoming the backbone of business infrastructure across the region. IDC said in a report that while public cloud services spend is expected to grow seven times faster than over all IT spending, security remains the biggest concern from businesses and consumers alike.

Quann, formerly known as e-Cop, is one of Singapore's cyber security services provider and a business unit of security organisation, Certis CISCO.

