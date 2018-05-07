You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CGS-CIMB keeps 'reduce' rating on Lippo Malls Trust; OCBC ceases coverage

Mon, May 07, 2018 - 10:56 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

CGS-CIMB on Monday kept its "reduce" rating on Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT), citing its higher costs and taxes as well as a weaker-than-projected rupiah against the Singapore dollar as reasons. It also kept its target price unchanged at S$0.33.

The research house said: "LMIRT’s current in-place two-year currency hedges are expected to roll off in Feb 19. The present weaker rupiah will likely have an adverse impact when LMIRT converts its rupiah distributions into SGD. Hence, we keep our 'reduce' call."

The trust last week announced a first-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) of 0.67 Singapore cents, a 24.7 per cent drop from a year ago. LMIRT saw a 1.1 per cent year-on-year increase in gross revenue to S$49.1 million on the back of additional income from three new assets purchased last year. But net property income (NPI) and distribution income slipped 4.6 per cent and 24.3 per cent respectively on higher costs as well as increased tax liability following the introduction of new tax regulations since January 2018. 

The manager of the trust, which owns malls in Indonesia, had already said in April that the latest withholding tax laws in Indonesia may have a "material impact" on the trust. The new rules mandate that all income earned from building leases in Indonesia will incur an income tax at 10 per cent of the total value of the amount collected by tenants, including service charges and utility coverage charges.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At the time of introduction, some of the maintenance services for its properties were outsourced to a third-party service provider. This provider would collect service charges and utilities recovery charges from the tenants.

CGS-CIMB said: "With the new tax treatment on outsourcing service charges and utilities recovery charges, LMIRT will no longer outsource the operational management of the malls to a third-party vendor." CGS-CIMB said it has included the impact of higher service and utilities recovery charges into its projections from the second half of FY18 onwards."

On Monday also, OCBC Investment Research said it is ceasing coverage on LMIRT "due to a reallocation of internal resources". It noted that the trust's first-quarter’s distributions were hit by a 9.1 per cent weakening in the rupiah, the new tax regulation, as well as an increase in total property operating expenses.

"We believe that much of the impact from the operational issues that have presented themselves in the past year have already been reflected in the Q1 DPU performance. However, we continue to believe that the possibility of the rights issue will weigh on unit prices and see little upside catalyst in the near horizon. As of May 4’s close, LMIRT is trading at a FY17 historical yield of 10.8 per cent, and an annualised Q1 2018 yield of 8.4 per cent."

LMIRT units were trading flat at S$0.32 as at 10.36am on Monday.

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_070518_1.jpg
May 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors

BT_20180507_SWFOOD7_3425764.jpg
May 7, 2018
Consumer

foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray

BP_Roy Reite_070518_2.jpg
May 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Roles of independent directors, auditors back in spotlight

Most Read

1 Buyers with HDB addresses acquiring taste for pricier condos
2 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
3 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Grab_070518_91.jpg
May 7, 2018
Transport

Grab unveils 3 new services for users, of which 2 are built on Uber's previous offerings

BP_Grab_070518_91.jpg
May 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 7, 2018
Transport

Grab cuts back on customer discounts and driver incentives

BP_OCBC_070518_37.jpg
May 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening