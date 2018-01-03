Cheung Woh Technologies issues profit warning for Q3 as typhoon disrupts production

HARD disk drive manufacturer Cheung Woh Technologies said it expects to report a loss for the third quarter due to missed production targets, partly as a result of machinery down-time and repairs.

The company issued a profit guidance for the three months ended Nov 30, noting that the production of baseplates has not reached its target yield.

Production was also disrupted because some machines were damaged by heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Hato and had to be repaired.

There was also a temporary shortage of manpower as some workers had left after the typhoon.

Further details on the group's performance will be disclosed when the company releases its third-quarter results on or before Jan 12.