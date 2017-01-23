You are here

China Aviation Oil looks to M&A opportunities

Group also poised to ride the surge in aviation demand driven by the rise of the middle class, says its COO
Monday, January 23, 2017 - 05:50

Volume-wise, China continues to develop as the world's second-largest civil aviation industry, after North America... Outside China, CAO supplies to 43 airports outside the country.

COO Jean Teo says Chinese airlines are expanding aggressively overseas and the firm will usually give priority to those carriers.

THE chief operating officer (COO) of mainboard-listed China Aviation Oil adheres to a strict code of ethics, and can be a contrarian of sorts. A seasoned trader, Jean Teo is known to be a straight shooter.

"There's a need to stand firm and say 'No', even to the boss. I know this is

