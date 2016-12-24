You are here

China brokerages in investors' bad books

Until the country's stock connects start bearing fruit, investors might be wise to give its brokerages a wide berth
Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 05:50
The one edge Chinese securities firms do have - equities underwriting and trading - could even be at risk, with moves afoot to let local lenders and foreign- investment banks in on the action. The anticipated trading rush after a link between the Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock exchanges opened on Dec 5 hasn't happened.
ALMOST 12 months after they were forced to buy up stocks to put a floor under the market, China's brokerages are in a bad place again.

The anticipated trading rush after a link between the Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock exchanges opened on Dec 5 hasn't eventuated and investors are punishing

