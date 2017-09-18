You are here
TOPLINE
China Construction eyes regional role
One of the top revenue earners in Singapore's construction sector, it now wants to be more entrenched in S-E Asia.
THE decline in the number of building projects up for grabs here and intense competition prompted even China Construction (South Pacific) Development Co Pte Ltd (CCDC), one of the top revenue earners in Singapore's construction sector, to diversify into infrastructure some five years ago.
