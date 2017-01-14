You are here
China Env auditors uncover phantom gross receivables
43.5% of the total gross receivables of 786m yuan before impairment for FY2015 is concluded to be non-existent
Singapore
CHINA Environment, which treats industrial waste gas, on Friday said two surprise site visits by its auditors have uncovered gross receivables for fiscal 2015 that are either "non-existent", or overstated.
Of the total gross receivables of 786 million yuan (S$163 million
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg