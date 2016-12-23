You are here

China Environment lodges CAD report against ex-Chairman and ex-CFO

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 15:43
China Environment said on Wednesday that it has lodged a report to the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) against its former Executive Chairman, Huang Min, and former Chief Financial Officer, Chiar Choon Teck.
CHINA Environment said on Wednesday that it has lodged a report to the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) against its former Executive Chairman, Huang Min, and former Chief Financial Officer, Chiar Choon Teck.

The complaint was made in relations to the non-existent receivables, the company disclosed.

In September, the company had said a China legal firm it had hired was "of the opinion that the trade receivables due from Anhui Shengyun Mechnical Co. Ltd and Nanning Youji Technology Co Ltd are non-existent".

China Environment later issued a Writ of Summons againsts its former Chairman.

