You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Environmental Resources says it will incur less losses this fiscal year

Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 9:53 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

CHINA Environmental Resources Group on Monday said that it is expected to record a decrease in losses for the year ended June 30, 2017 compared with the year-ago period.

This is due to higher gross profit resulting from the increase in income from provision of financial services, higher income resulting from the increase in interest income from refundable secured deposits, lower net loss on fair value changes on financial assets, lower loss from changes in fair value (less costs) to sell of biological assets, and lower general and administrative expenses due to cost-tightening measures during the year, it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

IPC announces hotel disposal, purchase of stake in robot development company

Sunpower announces two China deals worth 543 million yuan

Tee Land to buy six plots of land at Seraya Crescent for S$25.7m

Rowsley appoints new CEO, renews leadership team

Sembcorp Marine signs LOI for first pair of CGL vessels

Spackman unit wins camera equipment deal for Netflix's Korean production

Editor's Choice

BT_20170918_YCPROPTECH_8_3078401.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Real Estate

Property agents face prospect of tech takeover

BT_20170918_CHBIKE4QYS_3089034.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Bike-sharing firm gears up for next cycle

Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Not bound by neat and tidy definition of a foreign player

Most Read

1 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
2 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
3 F1 to rev up Singapore's events calendar till 2021
4 Developers' private-home sales so far this year shoot past 2016's full-year figure
5 Dishing out second chances
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

sgtrade.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports surge 17% in August

sgtrade.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 18, 2017
Technology

A*Star, Rolls-Royce and Singapore Aero Engine Services launch S$60m lab to develop smart technologies

Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore earmarks S$1.5m to build cybersecurity capability

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening