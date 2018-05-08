China Everbright wins deal for building of water treatment plant in Liaoning province

CHINA Everbright Water Limited has secured a deal for the construction of the Dalian Pulandian Waste Water Treatment Project Phase II in Liaoning province, it said on Monday.

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange, the environmental protection company said that the project, which has an investment value of approximately 82 million yuan (S$17.2 million), will have a designed daily waste water treatment capacity of 30,000 cubic metres.

"It will be invested in and constructed based on a build-operate-transfer model," it added.

With a concession period of 20 years, construction of Phase II is expected to be completed with operations commencing by end-2018.

It will be used mainly for processing municipal waste water and a small amount of industrial waste water in the Pulandian District.

China Everbright shares ended S$0.02 or 4.8 per cent up at S$0.435 on Monday before the announcement.