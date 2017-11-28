You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Fibretech: FY15 accounts true and fair despite lack of complete assurance

Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 8:52 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED dye maker China Fibretech said on Tuesday that its fiscal 2015 accounts are "true and fair" despite a lack of assurance by the chief executive on customers' claims and its auditors' inability to obtain certain supporting documents.

In response to queries by the Singapore Exchange (SGX), the company also said that it was satisfied with the work of two directors even though they had not attended a single board meeting during the year.

According to China Fibretech's annual report, the board was unable to receive assurance from former chief executive officer (CEO) Wu Xinhua on certain potential customers' claims.

On Sept 29, 2016, China Fibretech said that Wu Xinhua and Wu Dezhi had authorised payment to three customers who allegedly told the firm that they had suffered damages and financial losses totalling about 470 million yuan (S$96.53 million).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

These payments were made without the knowledge of then-independent director Low Wai Cheong, and ex-senior finance manager Mak Chi Shing. They were also made despite requests by Mr Low and Mr Mak for the company to engage a law firm to handle the claim, and to seek board approval before making any payments.

In the company's response to SGX, it said that Mr Wu - who stepped down as CEO on Oct 23, 2017 but remains as a board director - had assured the company that the financial records have been properly maintained, and that the company's risk management and internal controls are effective.

In addition, directors of the company felt that financial accounts were "true and fair" despite uncertainties over the legitimacy of compensation claims and bank balances since the uncertainties were disclosed in notes to the accounts.

In the company's annual report for FY2015, the auditor also stated that it had inadequate information to ascertain if inventories were properly carried, China Fibretech said that the company had always maintained proper supporting documents, and that these were "given to the auditors as and when requested". The company added that during the audit process, "the auditors had not communicated to the management on this issue".

China Fibretech also disclosed that internal auditors have deemed that the firm's control over goods on consignment needs improvement, and that insurance coverage over its inventory should be reviewed.

SGX asked the company to explain why it paid directors Lin Qingguo and Wu Dezhi directors' fees of S$11,000 each even though both directors had not attended any board meeting during the year.

"It has been the company's practice for Mr Lin Qingguo and Mr Wu Dezhi to attend board and board committee meetings only when these are held in China for cost saving reason as well as due to Mr Lin's discomfort with long distance travel over health reason," the company said, adding that directors' fees were accrued on a pro-rata basis based on fiscal 2014 figures under trade and other payables, and have not been paid out.

Trading of China Fibretech's shares have been suspended since November 2015.

Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: Analysts cut target prices but maintain IHH Healthcare ratings

Hot stock: Developer Ying Li up 6% on Chongqing project divestment

Addvalue Tech eyes spin-off, Catalist listing of unit

Fullerton Healthcare gets 800m yuan investment, making China's Ping An Capital its 2nd-largest investor

China developer Ying Li divests stake in Chongqing CBD project for 3.29b yuan

China Taisan says still awaiting nod from Fujian government to resume normal production

Editor's Choice

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

greateastern.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern in dire need of fightback plan

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

Most Read

1 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
2 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Image_3500177_194819.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Consumer

Mobile payments linked to credit cards on the rise in Singapore despite security concerns: Survey

BT_20171128_JLMAS28_3196300.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

MAS steers debate on ethics of AI, Big Data; kicks off industry consult

Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare gets 800m yuan investment, making China's Ping An Capital its 2nd-largest investor

Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Developer Ying Li up 6% on Chongqing project divestment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening