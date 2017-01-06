China Great Land appoints new CEO, CFO, seeks new directors

CHINA Great Land Holdings, which makes concrete piles, on Friday announced several executive changes, and said that it is looking for directors to fill positions.

It appointed a new chief executive officer, Jemme Ong, who was formerly the CEO of Linair Technologies from June 2005 to July 2010.

The company also appointed a new chief financial officer, Wong Siew Hong. The appointments took effect on Friday.

The company's independent director Tan Huay Pin will retire at this year's annual general meeting, leaving open his post as chairman of the nominating and remuneration committees.

"With the intended departure of Mr Tan, the company is presently seeking suitable candidates to to fill the vacancies of the various board committees," the firm said.