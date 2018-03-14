You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Kangda Food warns of potential loss for FY 2017

Wed, Mar 14, 2018 - 7:20 PM
stephluo@sph.com.sg@StephLuoBT

CHINA Kangda Food Company has warned that it could record a loss in its earnings for the year ended Dec 31, 2017, on the back of seasonal factors and increase in expenses.

The dual-listed company, which is involved in the breeding and sale of livestock, poultry and rabbits, announced this in a Singapore Exchange filing on Wednesday after the market closed.

The expected decline in the unaudited net profit of the group was mainly attributable to the increase of the mortality rate of chickens resulting from bad weather in 2017, and an increase in administrative costs that mainly arose from higher professional fees and staff cost.

The assessment was based on a preliminary review of the unaudited financial information of the group for the year ended Dec 31, 2017 and information currently available to the board.

China Kangda last traded on Feb 28 and closed at S$0.17.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

AA Group Holdings unit faces S$130k fine for lapse in worker safety

Ipco International interim CEO Goh Hin Calm resigns

Vibrant Group's Q3 net profit drops by 88.6% to S$146,000 as non-controlling interests take bulk of earnings

Straits Trading unit takes stake in Japanese residential property with 989m yen investment

Khong Guan H1 earnings swell to S$792,000

OCBC sets up in-house AI unit with initial investment of S$10m over 3 years

Editor's Choice

BT_20180314_JQGRAB14_3349307.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Technology

Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector

graduates.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy

BT_20180314_KRLUXE1WDW_3349359.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Real Estate

CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6yv8g0wtdvlgp2cde7u.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6yv8g0wtdvlgp2cde7u.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists raise Singapore's 2018 growth forecast to 3.2%

2018-02-19T014817Z_738022208_RC171F730E30_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Group of Noble creditors sign support for restructuring

nm-uber-1403.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Transport

Uber launches its first-in-Asia carpooling service

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening