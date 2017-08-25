China prosecutors charge Trafigura, staff member in oil probe

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Beijing
CHINESE prosecutors have charged Trafigura's Singapore division and a Beijing-based staff member for allegedly fabricating petrol deals with a Chinese oil trading company following a three-year probe, according to a letter of indictment reviewed by Reuters.
Prosecutors in
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal