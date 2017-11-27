You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Sports: Yet to begin annual audit; IDs unable to ascertain state of affairs

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 2:32 PM
UPDATED Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 3:50 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

CHINA Sports International will suspend its shares after revealing that it has yet to begin its annual audit almost five months after its fiscal year-end and that its independent directors have not been able to ascertain the company's state of affairs.

Trading in its stock was halted before the announcement was made on Monday.

Responding to queries by the Singapore Exchange, China Sports, a sportwear maker, said that it has not begun its audit process for the year ended June 30. A cash audit has not begun either, because the company chief executive Lin Shaoxiong was away on a business trip to Suzhou, preventing auditors from making the observations required for the cash audit.

The company said that independent director Leow Yong Kin had visited the factory in June and July 2017, and saw that the factory was operating.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After the company failed to convene its annual general meeting for FY17 on time - it sought and failed in October to get an extension of time to hold the meeting - Mr Leow visited the factory again earlier this month to try to understand the company's operating financial position and to witness the cash audit process.

Since Mr Lin was away on a business trip during the November visit, Mr Leow was unable to form any conclusion on the company's state of affairs.

Mr Lin, however, stated that he will welcome the independent directors to visit again.

The company said that it has identified and expects to engage a financial controller and a non-executive director with a financial background by the end of the week ending Dec 10 to expedite the audit process and to convene the shareholders' meeting.

In the meantime, the board has declared its view that the company will be able to operate as a going concern, and that all material information has been disclosed to the market.

Nevertheless, the board said that the company's shares should be placed under suspension until the audit is complete and the board is clear with the company's state of affairs.

Companies & Markets

SPH Buzz, Mastercard launch hybrid convenience store

Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395

StarHub partners Nokia to develop commercial IoT services in Singapore

Broker's take: DBS upgrades a-iTrust to 'buy' on warehouse acquisitions

Hot stock: Sabana Reit shares slide after talks with ESR-Reit fail

Noble to sell US ethanol producer for US$12.5m plus adjustments

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
2 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
3 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
4 Panic reigns as China railway play Midas falls to historic lows
5 Kell Jay Lim
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB to upskill 900 staff in professional conversional programme

Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts grow 6.3% in Q3

UnionPay QR code
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

UnionPay QR code payments to be launched across all six AsiaMalls shopping centres in 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening