You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Vanke, Vanke's unit SCPG, Triwater unveiled as buyers of CapitaLand's malls

Fri, Jan 05, 2018 - 12:17 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

nz_vanke_050117 (1).jpg
The buyers of CapitaLand's 20 retail malls are China Vanke, Vanke's subsidiary SCPG Commercial Property, and Triwater, an affiliate of a fund, according to disclosures made by Vanke on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

THE buyers of CapitaLand's 20 retail malls are China Vanke, Vanke's subsidiary SCPG Commercial Property, and Triwater, an affiliate of a fund, according to disclosures made by Vanke on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.

CapitaLand's management took pains at a Friday briefing to stress that it is by no means looking to reduce its presence in China, but rather refocusing its attention away from tier-three cities to its malls in tier-one and tier-two cities.

Group chief operating officer Jason Leow said: "We have been looking at the portfolio reconstitution for a while already. The final assembled portfolio is one that has gone through many iterations."

The malls it is disposing of are first-generation malls in China purchased more than a decade ago. They are small in size, averaging 40,000 sq m each, and many have long leases locked in with American hypermarket and department store operator, Walmart, which limits CapitaLand's ability to reposition them.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It would also cost too much to rejuvenate the malls, president and group CEO Lim Ming Yan said. At the same time, better-quality malls are also springing up in the vicinity, although he qualified that the CapitaLand malls being disposed of are actually well-located in their respective micromarkets.

"Out of the 20 malls, 14 of them are single malls in single cities, so our presence isn't big enough to be able to enjoy enough market influence."

The disposal thus allows CapitaLand to focus on its core city clusters of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Wuhan, Chongqing and Chengdu.

The management declined to share the exit yields of the properties. Mr Leow said: "The buyers would like us to keep the exit yields confidential, because they are buying at a certain assumed forward yield."

It also declined to share if the management will be paying out these proceeds to shareholders, but said that when the disposal proceeds are repatriated back into the company, it will give the property group some S$3.66 billion to redeploy into investment opportunities.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_050118_1.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments

BP_SG_050118_2.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Call to stagger GST hike; or lower registration threshold for companies: Deloitte

BT_20180105_LMXSERGE5_3249514.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serge Pun goes where others fear to tread

Most Read

1 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
2 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
3 Bitcoin loses some dazzle as second-tier crypto coins catch up
4 Venture Corp to join STI from Jan 5, replacing GLP
5 Ex-banker found liable for S$6.5m guarantee claimed by former client
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades CDL to 'buy' on property market upswing

Jan 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, SembMarine, Sunpower Group

BP_CBD_050118_7.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Technology

S'pore needs to do more to remain as startups' top gateway to SE Asia

BP_Apple_050118_50.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Technology

Apple to issue fix for iPhones, Macs at risk from 'Spectre' chip flaw

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening