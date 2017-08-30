China's Bond Connect trade up sharply as yuan strengthens

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Shanghai
TRADING by offshore investors in a type of short-term debt through China's Bond Connect scheme rose sharply last week, suggesting that a strengthening yuan may be helping the two-month-old programme pick up steam after a slow start.
The total settlement value of Bond
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal