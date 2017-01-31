You are here

China's Poly-GCL in talks with SembMarine for FLNG project

Sembcorp Marine's proprietary Gravifloat FLNG concept puts it in pole position, beating proposals from S Korea and China
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 05:50
by
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

BT_20170131_HHGCL19_2716287.jpg
Sembcorp Marine's Gravifloat floating liquefaction plant will help Chinese conglomerates Poly Group and GCL Group drill away at the blocks in Ethiopia's vast O&G reserves.
PHOTO: POLY-GCL

Singapore

THE oil and gas business partnership between Chinese conglomerates Poly Group and GCL Group is in final talks with Sembcorp Marine (SMM) for the supply of a newbuild floating liquefaction plant (FLNG) towards the development of what may be Ethiopia's first liquefied natural gas

