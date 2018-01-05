CIMB sees M'sian IPOs of over RM10b in H1

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Kuala Lumpur
LARGE initial public offerings (IPOs) in Malaysia could raise more than RM10 billion (S$3.3 billion) in the first half of the year, an official from CIMB Group Holdings Bhd said on Thursday.
Malaysia's IPO market saw a revival in 2017 after poor investment conditions,
