Citi appoints former eBay chief data officer as Asia-Pac data head

Singapore
CITI on Tuesday said it has appointed former eBay chief data officer Zoher Karu as the head of Asia-Pacific data and analytics.
Under this new role, Mr Karu who is based in Singapore, will report directly to the bank's Asia-Pacific head of consumer banking, Anand Selva.
