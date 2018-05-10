You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CITIC Envirotech wins 720 million yuan project in Guangdong Province

Wed, May 09, 2018 - 9:24 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

CITIC Envirotech (CEL) has landed a 720 million yuan (S$151.64 million) public-private partnership (PPP) project in Yunfu City, Guangdong Province.

The project will require it to construct and operate four wastewater treatment plants, about 600 wastewater treatment stations and wastewater collection piping networks and to construct 35 new villages.

CEL will hold an 88 per cent stake in the project company that will be formed to undertake the project, while the local government will own the rest.

The capital injection required will come from the proceeds of its recent S$70 million share placement and bank financing, said CEL.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Construction will start in September this year and is slated for completion completed by August 2020. The project comes with a service concession of 28 years with minimum guaranteed and fixed revenue.

The Chinese-government backed project is part of the province's efforts to to develop the villages and townships in Yunfu City by 2020. "It is the first environmental protection PPP project in the region, and has strong governmental policy and financial support," added CEL.

Companies & Markets

Fortis Healthcare provides undertaking to settle outstanding amounts: RHT Health Trust

OUE Lippo Healthcare still in the red with Q1 net loss of S$2.7m

HRNetGroup posts Q1 profit of S$16.3m, up 46% on year-ago period

Cosmosteel turns in a profit for Q2 FY2018

UOB acquires 28.66% stake in Hoe Leong Corp

Hatten Land still in the red with Q3 loss of RM13.2m

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

BT_20180509_YOELIAS9_3428775.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Elias Green condo targeting en bloc

BT_20180509_KYOCBC9_3428745.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
3 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
4 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
5 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

P5084133.JPG
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses

sgx5.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Daily average trades on SGX rose 12% to S$1.3b in April

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening