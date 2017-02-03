You are here

CityDev buys south London site for £58m

It plans to turn the land into a luxury residential project with a £222m gross development value
Friday, February 3, 2017 - 05:50
by
melissat@sph.com.sg@MelissaTanBT

The luxury residential project to be developed is centred around a new public piazza, creating an exceptional vista and providing access through to the Thames Path.

Singapore

A UNIT of property developer City Developments Limited (CDL) has signed an agreement to buy a freehold site in south London for £58 million or about S$103.2 million, the group said in a press statement on Thursday.

It said its wholly owned subsidiary Trentworth Properties

