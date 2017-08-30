You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cityneon acquires 100% stake in Jurassic Park exhibition

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 19:12
juditht@sph.com.sg@JudithTanBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Cityneon Holdings has acquired full global rights to Jurassic World Exhibition.

It has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire all of JP Exhibitions LLC for US$25 million, allowing it to make full use of the exhibition's intellectual property (IP) rights, it announced in a Singapore Exchange filing on Wednesday evening.

This will be carried out in partnership with global movie titan Universal Studios.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition, a licensed spin-off from the blockbuster movie Jurassic World, is Cityneon's third IP acquisition and association with a blockbuster movie franchise. It follows Disney's Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. and Hasbro's Transformers Autobot Alliance.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Jurassic World Exhibition acquisition comes after Lucrum 1 Investment, a consortium led by executive chairman and group CEO of Cityneon Ron Tan, procured 52.5 per cent of Cityneon shares from its previous major shareholder for about US$85 million in July, making it the group's largest shareholder.

"We are thrilled to be part of Universal Studio's Jurassic World franchise, and we can't wait to bring this immersive attraction to even more markets around Asia and the rest of the world," Mr Tan said, adding that Cityneon will begin to construct a second immersive experience set immediately.
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Companies & Markets

TTJ unit and BCA end deal on workers' dormitory

Oxley unit exercises options for Yio Chu Kang property

M1, StarHub unveil unlimited mobile data plans

Swee Hong back in the black with S$30.2m profit for FY2017

Kitchen Culture posts S$6.4m loss for 18-month financial period 2017

Singapore dollar rallies further as investors seek refuge

Editor's Choice

BT_20170830_KYGOOGLE_3061334.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Technology

StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi

file6w2uqizxnvrntjjp3f0.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Plans for CBD underground road network shelved

Aug 30, 2017
Technology

Ipos, Deloitte to help 100 firms grow intellectual assets and go global

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
4 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
5 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6ue9d2h93lt2vvpdgvt.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Moody's says G-20 GDP growth to exceed 3%, warns of geopolitical risks

2017-07-24T031508Z_1025387419_RC1A82327E70_RTRMADP_3_GRAB-FUNDRAISING.JPG
Aug 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

phones 17617772.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

M1, StarHub unveil unlimited mobile data plans

MRT train 19141099.jpg
Aug 30, 2017
Transport

Singapore's Public Transport Council starts fare review exercise

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening