Civmec tie-up wins contract for Gruyere Gold Project in Australia

MAINBOARD-LISTED Civmec Limited, as part of the Amec Foster Wheeler Civmec JV (ACJV), has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract for the Gruyere Gold Project in Western Australia.

The Australia-based construction and engineering services provider said in a press release on Monday that onsite work is scheduled to start in July 2017. More than 300 personnel will be involved in the project, with completion scheduled for December 2018.

Patrick Tallon, chief executive officer of Civmec, said: "As a tier one EPC contractor we look forward to transferring our knowledge of the project into the delivery of a successful overall outcome for all stakeholders. This is one of the largest and most prestigious projects in Western Australia and we are delighted to play a major part."