You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Clifford Capital leads in project financing for Sembcorp's Bangladesh power project

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 11:06
by
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

40859834 - 13_12_2016 - Clifford Capital.jpg
Singapore-based Clifford Capital took the lead in extending project financing to Sembcorp Industries' Sirajganj power project in Bangladesh.
PHOTO: BUSINESS TIMES

SINGAPORE-BASED Clifford Capital took the lead in extending project financing to Sembcorp Industries' Sirajganj power project in Bangladesh.

The project is the first green-field project financing concluded between the two parties.

Clifford Capital laid claim to extending the longest loan tenor for project financing in Bangladesh with the conclusion of this deal with Sembcorp.

The company in a statement on Thursday said the US dollar-denominated financing package comprises a combination of fixed and floating rate loans.

Jointly provided by International Financing Corporation and Commonwealth Development Corporation, the loans will benefit from credit enhancements from IFC and a partial risk guarantee from the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency. Clifford Capital, IFC and CDC each have a share of US$103 million in the total project finance debt.

The power plant will be developed by Sembcorp North-West Power Company, a joint venture between Sembcorp Utilities and Bangladesh's state-owned North-West Power Generation Company.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Serrano CEO declared bankrupt
4 SGD slips; Sibor, SOR higher following Fed hike
5 Singapore releases 5 confirmed sites, 10 reserve sites for sale in 1H 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening