You are here
CMT's rental reversion keeps sliding
Trust posts flat DPU of 2.88 Singapore cents for Q4 FY2016
Singapore
THE latest report card of CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT), Singapore's oldest real estate investment trust (Reit), reflects the challenging retail market conditions.
That said, the trust managed to maintain fourth-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) at 2.88 Singapore cents.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg